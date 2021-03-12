Money Report

How to Track the Status of Your Third Stimulus Payment

By Alicia Adamczyk, CNBC

Those awaiting the arrival of the third stimulus payment, which could start being deposited as soon as this weekend, will soon be able to track its status on the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) website.

Like the other two stimulus payments, you can track the status of yours using the IRS's Get My Payment tool. However, the tool is not available yet for the American Rescue Plan (ARP) payments, as the IRS needs time to review the law's tax provisions.

Those with direct deposit set up with the IRS will receive their payments first. After those deposits, the IRS will mail paper checks and pre-paid debit cards to everyone else who qualifies. The Get My Payment tool will tell users what type of payment they can expect.

Users have reported problems using the tool in the past. The IRS said previously that the system can get overwhelmed when too many people use it. It also showed incorrect bank account information and deposit dates for some users during the disbursal of the second, $600 payment earlier this year.

Previously, the IRS has updated the tool once a day. If there is no update on the status of a payment, then users can check again the next day.

When the tool does go online, it will not show the status of the first two stimulus payments. People who were eligible for those but haven't yet received one or both will need to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2020 tax returns.

To see how much you may qualify for, use this calculator from personal finance website Grow:

