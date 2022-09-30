Intel's Self-Driving Car Division Mobileye Files for IPO

Mobileye, an Intel-owned company that makes key processors for self-driving cars, has filed for an IPO, according to an SEC filing on Friday.

The move to list Mobileye on the Nasdaq is part of Intel's broader strategy to turn around its core business.

Intel acquired the company for $15.3 billion in 2017

Mobileye, an Intel-owned company that makes chips, maps, and software for self-driving cars, has filed for an IPO, according to a prospectus filed with the SEC on Friday.

Mobileye's filling indicates strong revenue growth for the Israeli-based subsidiary, from $879 million in sales in 2019, to $967 million in 2020, to $1.39 billion last year. Losses have shrunk from $328 million in 2019 to $75 million last year.

The move to list Mobileye on the Nasdaq is part of Intel's broader strategy to turn around its core business. Intel acquired the company for $15.3 billion in 2017 and had previously announced plans to take Mobileye public this year.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Intel previously said that it would use some funds from the Mobileye listing to build more chip factories as it embarks on a capital-intensive process to become a foundry for other chipmakers.

Mobileye, founded in 1999, has partnered with Audi, BMW, Volkswagen, GM, and Ford to develop advanced driving and safety features such as driver assist and lane-keeping using the company's "EyeQ" camera, chips, and software. Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua said in the filing that 50 companies are currently using the company's technology across 800 vehicle models.

The prospectus says that Mobileye is planning to list Class A common stock, but did not provide the number of shares or price range for the proposed offering. Intel will maintain ownership of Class B shares that have ten times the votes of Class A shares, according to the prospectus, giving it control over the company's board and other decisions.

Intel is looking to test the public markets at a time where the appetite for futuristic growth technology like self-driving cars have slowed significantly in the face of rising inflation and macroeconomic concerns.

Intel stock was up less than 1% in extended trading.