Lexus Unveils the LF-Z Electrified, a New Concept EV Symbolizing Future Lineup

Lexus is planning to introduce 20 new or redesigned vehicles globally by 2025, at least half of which executives say will be all-electric or electrified hybrid models.

To symbolize the direction of its future vehicles, the Toyota Motor-owned luxury brand unveiled a new concept car on Tuesday called the LF-Z Electrified.

Automakers use concept vehicles to gauge customer interest or show the direction of a vehicle or brand.

The all-electric vehicle features many of the company's signature design elements such as check-mark headlights and spindle grill but with new, more modern interpretations. The interior features a somewhat minimalist design aside from driver-centric cockpit screens. Many automakers have been moving to such designs, mimicking elements of EV manufacturer Tesla.

Lexus did not release performance expectations such as range, horsepower or torque.

Lexus has been slower than other brands to release all-electric vehicles after its parent company led automakers to develop hybrid vehicles following the success of the Toyota Prius.

That could change in coming years. Lexus aims to offer electrified variants of all its models by 2025, with the sales ratio of electric vehicles exceeding that of gasoline-engine vehicles.

"Electrified" can mean an all-electric vehicle or hybrids or plug-in hybrids that combine electrification with internal combustion engines. Toyota executives declined to comment on the number of each of the models or how many vehicles are slated for the U.S.