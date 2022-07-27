Schumer, Manchin Announce Deal on Reconciliation Bill With Tax, Climate, Energy Provisions

- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., announced that they have struck a deal on legislation that aims to reform the tax code, fight climate change and cut health-care costs.
- The bill would make investments over 10 years totaling more than $600 billion, to be fully paid for by closing tax loopholes on the richest Americans and corporations, the senators said in a joint statement.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., on Wednesday announced that they have struck a long-awaited deal on legislation that aims to reform the tax code, fight climate change and cut health-care costs.
The bill would invest more than $600 billion over 10 years, to be fully paid for by closing tax loopholes on the richest Americans and corporations, the senators said in a joint statement.
The reconciliation package, which Democrats hope to pass without needing GOP votes, was revealed hours after the Senate passed a bipartisan bill aimed at boosting U.S. competitiveness with China by subsidizing the domestic production of semiconductors.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had previously warned that Republicans would not back that China competition bill if Democrats continued to pursue an unrelated reconciliation legislation.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.