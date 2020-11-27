Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Facebook

Nextdoor Is on a Rocky Road Towards a Possible Public Offering

By Dain Evans, CNBC

Source: nextdoor.com

Nextdoor is a local social media app that acts as a digital public message board for neighborhoods where users can sell furniture, organize events and alert neighbors of danger.

In the past year, monthly active users on Nextdoor grew 20 percent, according to Sensor Tower. It's provided neighbors and public agencies a platform to spread useful and important information during the pandemic.

But the app, along with crime-focused apps like Citizen and Amazon Ring's Neighbors, has been scrutinized for years for not doing enough to curb the racism prevalent on the platform.

Money Report

Donald Trump 5 hours ago

Stocks Rise as Wall Street Heads for Winning Week and a Historic Month

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Black Friday 2020 Live Updates: Thanks Netflix! Chess Sets Are a Hot Holiday Gift, Etsy Shares Hit All-Time High

Unlike Citizen and Neighbors, Nextdoor is more than a crime-fighting app. It helps small businesses connect to their local customers and gain new customers with free business postings. Local news outlets, which have been dwindling for years, have used the platform to reach a larger local audience with articles that are relevant to their community. But its reputation as a public safety tool has drawn criticism.

As Nextdoor works its way toward possibly going public, investors and community members alike are asking Nextdoor to do more to clean up the racism on its platform so that the good parts can shine through.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Facebooksocial mediaTechnologyAmazon.com Inc.
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us