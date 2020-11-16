President-Elect Biden Says He Wouldn't Hesitate to Get the Coronavirus Vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday that "he wouldn't hesitate" to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, and the only reason people are hesitant about the vaccine's safety is because of President Donald Trump.

"It's important that people who are in the greatest need get it," Biden said during a press briefing. "I wouldn't hesitate to get the vaccine, but I also want to set an example."

On Monday, Moderna reported preliminary phase three trial data that showed its coronavirus vaccine is more than 94% effective in preventing Covid-19. Those results follow similar findings from Pfizer, which announced last week that early data shows its vaccine is more than 90% effective.

"I think we're on a clear path now. We're on a clear path with the international community and international leaders, and the scientific community have focused on these two vaccines," Biden said. "They appear to be ready for prime time, ready to be used. And if that continues along those roads, I would take the vaccine."

