Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Punch Bowl Social Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy After Pandemic Devastates Its Business

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

Andy Cross | Denver Post | Getty Images
  • Punch Bowl Social filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday.
  • As recently as February, the once-buzzy "eatertainment" chain looked to be the future of the restaurant industry, offering arcade games and karaoke along with food and drinks.
  • But the pandemic devastated its business, and its investor Cracker Barrel opted to shore up its own liquidity instead of helping Punch Bowl.

Punch Bowl Social filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday after the coronavirus pandemic devastated its business.

As recently as February, the once-buzzy "eatertainment" chain looked to be the future of the restaurant industry, offering arcade games and karaoke along with food and drinks. Cracker Barrel invested $140 million in a stake of the company last year, and Punch Bowl had grown to 20 locations by the time lockdowns went into place in March.

Money Report

Donald Trump 25 mins ago

Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Blasts Investigators as Federal Probe Heats Up

27 mins ago

Millions of Workers Will Have to Submit New Documents for Pandemic Unemployment Benefits in 2021

The crisis evaporated its customer base, and Cracker Barrel opted to shore up its own liquidity in March instead of helping Punch Bowl stay afloat.

CEO Robert Thompson, who founded Punch Bowl in 2012, exited the company in the midst of the pandemic. Its primary lender CrowdOut Capital became a partial owner and hired a new chief executive: John Haywood, who has earned a reputation as a turnaround specialist.

Punch Bowl has liabilities of between $10 million to $50 million, according to bankruptcy filings. It owes more than $10 million for a Payment Protection Program loan to JPMorgan Chase, its top creditor. The majority of its other creditors are leaseholders from its locations scattered across the country.

The company is the latest in a flood of restaurants and retailers who have sought bankruptcy protection during the pandemic, including Chuck E. Cheese's parent company, Ruby Tuesday and J. Crew. Bankruptcy experts have predicted a new flood of filings after the holidays.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessbusiness newsbankruptcy
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us