Stock futures slip as S&P 500 heads for worst week since October: Live updates

Stock futures ticked lower in overnight trading Thursday as the S&P 500 heads for its worst week in almost six months.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 54 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures lost nearly 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.3%.

Netflix shares fell more than 4% in extended trading even after the streamer reported quarterly earnings that beat on the top and bottom line. Netflix's subscribers jumped 16% from the previous year, but it said it would no longer report paid memberships starting in 2025.

The S&P 500 has fallen for five sessions in a row, bringing its week-to-date losses to 2.2%. It would be the large-cap benchmark's third straight negative week and its biggest losing week since Oct. 27, 2023. The S&P 500 is now 4.8% off its 52-week high.

The market pullback has been largely driven by tempered expectations for a rate cut soon. Economists and strategists now see the Fed waiting until at least September to lower rates and are increasingly entertaining the possibility of no reductions at all this year.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, who's not voting on rate decisions this year, told Fox News Thursday that the central bank needs to be patient as long as it takes before cutting rates and the first move may not take place until 2025.

"The stock market's biggest worry right now is inflation, which is re-accelerating and throwing cold water on the idea of any rate cuts in 2024, let alone one or two," said Michael Landsberg, chief investment officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management.

The blue-chip Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite are also poised for a losing week, falling 0.6% and 3.6% so far, respectively. The Nasdaq is on pace for its fourth straight down week, the longest weekly losing streak since December 2022.

Companies expected to report quarterly results on Friday morning include consumer products giant Procter & Gamble, oilfield services name SLB and financial services firm American Express.

Utilities and consumer staples cling to weekly gains

Defensive corners of the market – utilities and consumer staples – emerged positive on the week even as the S&P 500 faced its third straight losing week.

The two sectors are the only ones in the S&P 500 with a week to date gain. Consumer staples are up 0.49% in the period, led by General Mills and Estee Lauder. Both names are up more than 4% week to date through Thursday.

Utilities, touting a 0.4% weekly gain as of Thursday's close, are being led higher by Southern Company and Consolidated Edison. Both stocks are up more than 2% week to date.

This week's action was marred by higher bond yields and sharp selloffs for stocks. It was especially rough for the rate-sensitive real estate sector and information technology, as both are facing a 4% decline this week.

-Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes

After-hours movers

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Intuitive Surgical — Shares of the provider of robotic-assisted surgical solutions rose 1% after the company posted stronger-than-expected results.

KB Home – The homebuilder advanced nearly 2% after announcing that its board of directors authorized a new $1 billion share repurchase.

Western Alliance — The regional bank stock fell less than 1% in extended trading after the firm posted disappointing earnings.

— Yun Li

Bearishness climbed in latest AAII poll, but bullishness stayed above average for 24th week

Main Street investors became much more bearish in the latest weekly survey from the American Association of Individual Investors, but not by enough to keep bullishness from staying above average for a 24th consecutive week.

Investors pessimistic about the outlook for stock prices over the next six months rose to 34.0% — the highest since early November — from 24% last week.

It was the first time investor bearishness was above the long-term historical average of 31.0% since early November, shortly after the current bull market began.

Bullishness narrowed to 38.3% — still above the long-term historical average of 37.5% — from 43.4% last week. The recent high came the week before Christmas when bullishness touched 52.9%, although readings of 51.7% and 50.0% in early and late March came close.

— Scott Schnipper