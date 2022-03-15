Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Airlines, Coupa Software, GitLab and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Delta Air Lines (DAL), United Airlines (UAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Delta rallied 3.7% in the premarket while United jumped 3.9% and Southwest added 2.9%. All three airlines raised their revenue outlooks, saying air travel is rebounding from the earlier slump induced by the spread of the Covid omicron variant.

Coupa Software (COUP) – Coupa plunged 29.5% in premarket trading after the business software company issued a much weaker-than-expected full-year outlook, although Coupa reported better-than-expected profit and revenue results for its most recent quarter.

GitLab (GTLB) – Gitlab shares surged 8.9% in the premarket after the development operations platform company reported upbeat results for its latest quarter as well as issuing a better-than-expected outlook.

Toyota Motor (TM) – Toyota announced additional production cuts due to semiconductor shortages, a few days after cutting its domestic production target by as much as 20%. Production of about 14,000 minivans would be impacted by the latest announcement. Toyota gained 2.8% in the premarket.

Moderna (MRNA) – The vaccine maker's stock rallied 4.3% in premarket action, after rising 8.6% Monday following the surge in Covid cases in China's Shenzhen region.

Alibaba (BABA) – Alibaba dropped 4.7% in premarket trading after falling for the past three days and losing more than 27% over the past nine trading sessions. The Chinese e-commerce giant is under pressure due to both fears of a Covid-related economic slowdown in China and the threat of a possible U.S. de-listing. Those fears have hit other China stocks that list in the U.S., such as JD.com (JD) and Bidu (BIDU). JD.com fell 3.8% while Bidu sank 5.1%.

Vimeo (VMEO) – Vimeo said its February revenue was up 23% compared to a year ago, with the video software company also reporting an 8% increase in subscribers and a 13% jump in average revenue per user. Vimeo added 2.5% in the premarket.

Hormel (HRL) – Goldman Sachs downgraded the food producer's shares to "sell" from "neutral," noting its recent outperformance compared with the Staples group and pointing to worries about the impact of increasing inflationary pressures. Hormel shed 1.5% in premarket trading.

Peloton (PTON) – The fitness equipment maker's stock rose 1.5% in the premarket after Bernstein began coverage with an "outperform" rating, noting Peloton's healthy underlying business, new management and its recent stock price plunge.

CORRECTION: Moderna's stock rose 8.6% on Monday. An earlier version of this article said it rose more than 11%.