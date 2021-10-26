Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Facebook

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Polaris, UPS, Corning, Coinbase and More

By Peter Schacknow, CNBC

Photo courtesy Popular Ink

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Facebook (FB) – Facebook gained 1.9% in the premarket after reporting mixed results for the second quarter. Facebook beat estimates by 3 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $3.22 per share. Revenue missed, however, as ad sales growth slowed in the face of Apple's (AAPL) new privacy restrictions.

General Electric (GE) – GE beat estimates by 14 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 57 cents per share. Revenue came in below analysts' forecasts, however. The company also reported better-than-expected free cash flow. Its shares rose 1.4% in premarket trading.

Money Report

Joe Biden 3 mins ago

Education Secretary Cardona: the Biden Administration Is Still ‘Examining Loan Forgiveness'

Make It 9 mins ago

Self-Made Millionaire Joy Mangano's Advice for Getting Started: ‘Have a Reality Check, and Really Look at Your Life'

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla remains on watch after the company passed the $1 trillion dollar mark in value during Monday's trading. The stock has risen in 10 of 11 sessions, but Tesla shares fell 0.4% in premarket trading.

Polaris (PII) – The recreational vehicle maker's stock tumbled 5.9% in premarket action after the company cut its full-year outlook, hurt by supply chain constraints. Polaris matched estimates with quarterly earnings of $1.98 per share. Revenue fell short of consensus.

United Parcel Service (UPS) – UPS rallied 5% in the premarket following better-than-expected results. UPS reported quarterly earnings of $2.71 per share, 16 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts on strong e-commerce demand.

Corning (GLW) – The glass and specialty materials maker fell 3.4% in the premarket after it reported that the automotive industry production slowdown impacted its quarterly results. Corning missed estimates by 2 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 56 cents per share. Revenue also missed forecasts.

Eli Lilly (LLY) – The drugmaker's shares gained 1% in premarket action despite a 4 cents a share quarterly earnings miss, with profit of $1.94 per share. Revenue beat forecasts, but Lilly spent more money during the quarter on research and development. The company also raised its full-year outlook.

3M (MMM) – 3M reported quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $2.20 a share. Revenue exceeded Street forecasts. 3M saw increased demand during the quarter for both its consumer and industrial segments.

Hasbro (HAS) – Hasbro beat consensus forecasts by 27 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share. The toy maker's revenue matched analysts' projections. Hasbro warned that supply chain bottlenecks would hit holiday sales.

The RealReal (REAL) – The online seller of secondhand luxury goods saw its stock jump 4.8% in the premarket after Raymond James upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "market perform." Raymond James cites near-term revenue strength and the prospects for profitability growth.

Coinbase (COIN) – The cryptocurrency exchange operator gained 2% in premarket trading after Citi began coverage of the stock with a "buy/high-risk" rating. Citi said the risk stems from exposure to the volatile crypto market but said the company will benefit from increasing adoption.

CORRECTION: This article has been updated to correct the number of sessions Tesla's stock rose.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

FacebookMarketsinvestingUS: Newsfinance
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us