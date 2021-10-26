Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Polaris, UPS, Corning, Coinbase and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Facebook (FB) – Facebook gained 1.9% in the premarket after reporting mixed results for the second quarter. Facebook beat estimates by 3 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $3.22 per share. Revenue missed, however, as ad sales growth slowed in the face of Apple's (AAPL) new privacy restrictions.

General Electric (GE) – GE beat estimates by 14 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 57 cents per share. Revenue came in below analysts' forecasts, however. The company also reported better-than-expected free cash flow. Its shares rose 1.4% in premarket trading.

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla remains on watch after the company passed the $1 trillion dollar mark in value during Monday's trading. The stock has risen in 10 of 11 sessions, but Tesla shares fell 0.4% in premarket trading.

Polaris (PII) – The recreational vehicle maker's stock tumbled 5.9% in premarket action after the company cut its full-year outlook, hurt by supply chain constraints. Polaris matched estimates with quarterly earnings of $1.98 per share. Revenue fell short of consensus.

United Parcel Service (UPS) – UPS rallied 5% in the premarket following better-than-expected results. UPS reported quarterly earnings of $2.71 per share, 16 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts on strong e-commerce demand.

Corning (GLW) – The glass and specialty materials maker fell 3.4% in the premarket after it reported that the automotive industry production slowdown impacted its quarterly results. Corning missed estimates by 2 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 56 cents per share. Revenue also missed forecasts.

Eli Lilly (LLY) – The drugmaker's shares gained 1% in premarket action despite a 4 cents a share quarterly earnings miss, with profit of $1.94 per share. Revenue beat forecasts, but Lilly spent more money during the quarter on research and development. The company also raised its full-year outlook.

3M (MMM) – 3M reported quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $2.20 a share. Revenue exceeded Street forecasts. 3M saw increased demand during the quarter for both its consumer and industrial segments.

Hasbro (HAS) – Hasbro beat consensus forecasts by 27 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share. The toy maker's revenue matched analysts' projections. Hasbro warned that supply chain bottlenecks would hit holiday sales.

The RealReal (REAL) – The online seller of secondhand luxury goods saw its stock jump 4.8% in the premarket after Raymond James upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "market perform." Raymond James cites near-term revenue strength and the prospects for profitability growth.

Coinbase (COIN) – The cryptocurrency exchange operator gained 2% in premarket trading after Citi began coverage of the stock with a "buy/high-risk" rating. Citi said the risk stems from exposure to the volatile crypto market but said the company will benefit from increasing adoption.

CORRECTION: This article has been updated to correct the number of sessions Tesla's stock rose.