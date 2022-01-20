Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Marriott, Mastercard, Casper, Etsy and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.
Marriott International — Shares of the hotel chain jumped more than 4% after the company provided an update on its development process in 2021. Marriott said it added more than 86,000 rooms on a gross basis, growing the system 3.9%, including room deletions of 2.1%. It also said that by the end of the year it had the largest global development pipeline, with roughly 485,000 rooms.
Baker Hughes — The energy tech company's shares surged nearly 5% after it reported strong quarterly earnings. Reported revenue of $5.5 billion beat FactSet estimates of $5.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $844 million, compared to estimates of $787.2 million.
Travelers Companies — The insurance stock popped 5% on Thursday after Travelers blew past estimates for earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter. The company reported $5.20 in earnings per share on $8 billion in revenue, with net premiums written rising 10% year over year. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had projected $3.86 per share on $7.71 billion of revenue.
Money Report
Regions Financial — The bank's stock slid more than 3% after the company reported quarterly earnings that were lower than expected by 6 cents per share, as well as revenue that matched analyst estimates.
M&T Bank — Shares of the regional bank fell about 3% after the company reporter lower-than-expected earnings for the most recent quarter. Interest margins were also lower than expected at 2.58%, compared to estimates of 2.67%.
International Flavors & Fragrances — Shares of the New York-based fragrance company increased 2.8% after CNBC's David Faber reported that longtime activist investor Carl Icahn took a 4% stake in the company. Separately, International Flavors & Fragrances named Frank Clyburn chief executive officer effective Feb. 14.
Casper Sleep — Shares of the mattress company surged nearly 15% after Casper announced that its board had approved a takeover offer from private equity firm Durational Capital Management. The deal values Casper at $6.90 per share.
Mastercard — The card giant saw shares rise about 3% after it launched a virtual card solution that will allow for instant business-to-business payments. The news follows more new product announcements from Wednesday, including a cobranded credit card with Instacart and an NFT partnership with Coinbase.
Signet Jewelers — Shares fell more than 2% after the jewelry retailer said holiday sales rose 30.4% from year prior. Same-store sales also jumped more than 25%, the company said.
Etsy — The online marketplace saw its shares rise 2.9% after the stock received an upgrade from KeyBanc to overweight from sector weight. The firm's price target of $200, implies about 22% upside.
— CNBC's Jesse Pound, Hannah Miao and Yun Li contributed reporting