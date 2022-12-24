These Are the 10 Most Popular Ski Destinations in North America—7 of Them Are in the Rocky Mountains

Whether it's your first time on a pair of skis or you're hitting the slopes for an annual vacation, you can make planning your next trip a little easier by starting with a list of the most popular destinations.

In an exclusive to CNBC Make It, HomeToGo, a vacation rental marketplace, revealed its annual Ski Season Report for 2023, which ranks the top ski destinations in North America based on traveler interest.

The report found that Breckenridge, Colorado, is the most searched ski area for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The city is located in the Rocky Mountains, which is a popular destination for skiers this year since seven out of the 10 cities on the final list are in that region, Mike Pearce, HomeToGo's spokesperson and travel expert, told CNBC Make It.

No. 1 ski destination in North America: Breckenridge, CO

Much like Aspen and Vail, Breckenridge, Colorado, is known for its luxury ski resorts and mountain scenery.

What sets it apart is that Breckenridge was also found to be more affordable than those other popular ski towns in Colorado, Pearce said.

The HomeToGo report found that Breckenridge's average total nightly price per person is $314.25.

Colorado's website stated that the city is only 7 miles long and 2 miles wide but is home to over 100 restaurants and bars.

Breckenridge is most widely known for the Breckenridge Ski Resort. The alpine ski resort has one of the longest seasons, from November to April, in the U.S. It is also home to the highest chair lift in North America, according to its website.

The top ski destinations in North America

Breckenridge, CO Park City, UT Vail, CO Whistler, BC Keystone, CO Heavenly Mountain, CA Steamboat Springs, CO Winter Park Resort, CO Big Sky, MT Killington, VT

Park City, Utah, came in second on the list. It's located southeast of Salt Lake City and is home to the famous Sundance Film Festival.

The two major resorts in Park City are Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain Resort. The latter merged with Canyons Resorts in 2015 to create the largest ski area in the U.S., according to its website.

All in all, the resort has more than 300 trails and over 20 miles of lifts.

And yet another Colorado City took third place on the list: Vail. The Colorado town is known for being home to the largest ski mountain in the state, Vail Ski Resort.

According to HomeToGo's report, the total nightly price per person in Vail is $368.15.

Vail is the perfect destination for those looking for a luxurious ski experience with a party atmosphere.

