2 dead when Jeep crashes on I-95 in Maine, police say

Investigators believe that Patrick McMullin was traveling south on the highway when he lost control of the SUV while passing another vehicle around 5:45 a.m. and veered off the road, hitting a tree

By Asher Klein

Two people died when a driver lost control of his Jeep on Interstate 95 in Old Town, Maine, early Thursday, state police said.

Both the driver, Patrick McMullin, an 18-year-old from Howland, and his passenger, Treasa Savage, an 18-year-old from Lincoln, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators believe that McMullin was traveling south on the highway when he lost control of the SUV while passing another vehicle around 5:45 a.m. and veered off the road, hitting a tree, according to police.

Police continued to investigate what happened as of later Thursday morning.

