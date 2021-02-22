Money Report

Treasury Yields Climb Amid Economic Recovery Hopes

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

  • The White House said it expects to finish sending out millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines this week, after a sweeping winter storm disrupted its distribution logistics.
  • Fed Governor Michelle Bowman is due to make a speech on economic inclusion in lower-income communities at the Dallas Fed's Advance Together Celebration, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday morning, signaling growing market confidence that an economic recovery is close, following the coronavirus pandemic.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.369% at 3:45 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond advanced to 2.162%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Meanwhile, January data from the Chicago Fed National Activity index, which is considered as a broader indicator for national economic activity, is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas is expected to publish February data for its Texas manufacturing index at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman is due to make a speech on economic inclusion in lower-income communities at the Dallas Fed's Advance Together Celebration, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Auctions will be held Monday for $54 billion of 13-week bills and $51 billion of 26-week bills.

CNBC's Amanda Macias contributed to this report.

