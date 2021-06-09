Money Report

coronavirus

Treasury Yields Ebb Lower as Investor Focus Turns to Inflation Data

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

Source: NYSE
  • The consumer price index for May is set to be released Thursday.
  • Economists are expecting the CPI to rise 4.7% from a year earlier, according to Dow Jones.
  • Investors will also be keeping an eye on an auction for $38 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday.

U.S. Treasury yields ebbed lower early on Wednesday, despite an anticipated rise in inflation, with data due out tomorrow morning.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.513% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped to 2.194%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The consumer price index for May is set to be released Thursday. Economists are expecting the CPI to rise 4.7% from a year earlier, according to Dow Jones. In April, the CPI increased 4.2% on an annual basis, the fastest rise since 2008.

Investors have been watching inflation data closely, with concerns that it could prompt the Federal Reserve to taper asset purchases sooner rather than later, despite the central bank having argued that higher price pressures were temporary.

Wholesale inventory data for April is due out at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Investors will also be keeping an eye on an auction for $38 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday, as a gauge of demand for government debt. Another auctions is also due to be held Wednesday for $35 billion 119-day bills.

CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this market report.

