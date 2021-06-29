Uber Will Ask Employees to Return to Work 50% of the Time

Uber will ask employees to be in the office 50% of the time, which can be split up however employees choose.

Uber employees will also have more flexibility on their preferred office location.

Employees are still allowed to work from home until Sept. 13, barring a worsening of Covid.

Uber on Tuesday told employees it will roll out a hybrid return-to-work model this fall, allowing for a more flexible approach to location and time spent in the office.

The company is asking employees to be in the office 50% of the time. That time can be split up in whatever way works best for employees and their teams, Uber's chief people officer, Nikki Krishnamurthy, wrote in a blog post. That could mean one week on, one week off, or three days one week and two days the next week, for instance. It's a slightly different model than many companies have been choosing, where they ask employees to come in a set number of days each week.

Uber employees will also have more flexibility on their preferred office location, the company said. They'll be able to choose from a list of "dedicated team hubs," instead of being limited to their pre-pandemic location.

The new model will likely start this fall. Employees are allowed to continue to work from home until Sept. 13, barring a worsening of Covid-19.

"Before then, our team will be able to apply for remote work or potential office changes. It's our goal to have all remote work/location transfers processed by September," a spokesperson told CNBC.

Uber is also telling employees they can apply to become fully remote.

"We'll also host periodic in-person meetings once our offices reopen so remote employees have the chance to meet and collaborate with their teammates face to face and benefit from in-person interaction and collaboration," Krishnamurthy said.

After more than a year of office closures, employers are increasingly asking people to come back to the office in some capacity now that vaccines are rolling out and Covid restrictions lift.

Spotify adapted a "work from anywhere" model, which allows employees to choose whether they want to be in the office full time, be at home full time or a combination of the two. Salesforce said it would let employees choose whether they want to come into the office again, saying "the 9-to-5 workday is dead." Meanwhile, Twitter and Square are letting employees work from home "forever."

In regard to Covid restrictions, the spokesperson said Uber is following Cal/OSHA Emergency Temporary Standards. Employees who attest to being fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask or social distance as they return, and the company is encouraging employees to get vaccinated.

