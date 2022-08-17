Ukraine Counteroffensive Hits Russia Where It Hurts; Front Line ‘Intense But Fully Controlled,' Commander Says

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned people in Crimea and other heavily occupied areas of Ukraine not to go near Russian military installations as Ukraine appears to step up up its counteroffensive against Russian forces.

"Every day and every night we see new reports of explosions on territory that is temporarily taken by the occupiers. And I am asking now all our people in Crimea, in other regions in the south of Ukraine, in occupied areas of Donbas and Kharkiv region to be very careful," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app during an evening address.

The warning comes amid an increasing number of reports of attacks and explosions on Russian military facilities. Yesterday, a Russian base was attacked in northern Crimea, an incident that Russia said was an act of "sabotage."

Ukraine has not openly said it was behind a spate of recent attacks but they are seen as part of the country's growing counteroffensive against Russian forces occupying their territory, particularly in the southern Ukraine in Crimea and nearby Kherson.

In other news, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Lviv in Ukraine on Thursday to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Zelenskyy.

The three are expected to discuss the ongoing Black Sea Initiative to export grains from Ukraine. Guterres will also meet with Zelenskyy to discuss the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

'Intense but fully controlled' front line in Ukraine, commander says

The head of Ukraine's armed forces has said that Russian forces continue to advance along the entire front line, which he described as "intense but fully controlled," adding that Russia launches 700 to 800 attacks on Ukraine's positions every day.

"The enemy continues to advance along the entire front line. At the same time, the enemy carries out approximately 700-800 shelling of our positions every day, using from 40 to 60 thousand [pieces of] ammunition," Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said in comments published on his Telegram channel after he had spoken to his Canadian counterpart General Wayne Donald Eyre.

"The enemy's main efforts are concentrated on pushing our troops back from the Donetsk oblast [province]," he added.

The port of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Marganets and Nikopol near Zaporizhzhia in the south and Bereznehuvate, near Mykolaiv, were the most affected settlements by "hostile shelling," he added.

He also said the positioning of missile systems along the Belarus-Ukraine border, in particular at the Zyabrovka airfield, "triggers concern."

— Holly Ellyatt

Zelenskyy warns Ukrainians to avoid Russian military installations due to reports of explosions

Stringer | Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked people in Crimea and other heavily occupied areas of Ukraine to not go near Russian military installations amid reports of explosions.

"Every day and every night we see new reports of explosions on territory that is temporarily taken by the occupiers. And I am asking now all our people in Crimea, in other regions in the south of Ukraine, in occupied areas of Donbas and Kharkiv region to be very careful," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app during an evening address.

"Please, do not go near the military installations of the Russian army and all those places where they store ammunition and equipment, where they place their headquarters," he added.

— Amanda Macias

IKEA to liquidate Russian unit as part of sanctions-led pullout

Pavel Pavlov | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Swedish furniture giant IKEA has decided to liquidate its Russian unit, limited liability company IKEA Dom, further scaling back its operations after more than a decade-long presence in the country, a corporate record showed on Tuesday.

IKEA, the world's biggest furniture brand, shut down its stores in March and said it would sell factories, close offices and reduce its 15,000-strong workforce in Russia.

Ingka Group, IKEA stores owner and one of the world's leading shopping center owners, however, has kept its "Mega" shopping malls in Russia open.

According to the record at Interfax news agency's Spark database of Russian companies on Tuesday, Ingka Holding Europe B.V. decided to liquidate IKEA Dom where it is the sole owner. IKEA Dom was established in July 2006.

In June, Ingka Group said it was open to returning to Russia one day but the conditions were not in place right now. read more Ingka Group did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment on Tuesday.

— Reuters

U.N. secretary-general will visit Ukraine and meet with Zelenskyy

Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Lviv this week to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The trio is expected to discuss the ongoing Black Sea Initiative to export grains from Ukraine.

"It's a chance for [the Secretary General] to see firsthand the results of an initiative that he first presented when he went to Moscow," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a daily press briefing.

"An initiative that is so critically important to hundreds of millions of people, that is part of a bigger package, which includes the export of Russian grain and add fertilizer to market," he added.

The secretary-general will also meet with Zelenskyy to dsicuss the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He is not expected to speak with any Russian officials while on the U.N. mission.

Later in the week, Guterres will visit the port of Odesa.

— Amanda Macias

Macron speaks to Zelenskyy as concerns over a nuclear accident at Zaporizhzhia mount

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to a French presidential office readout of a phone call between the leaders.

Macron expressed his concern about the threat posed by the Russian military's actions near Ukrainian nuclear installations and called for the immediate withdrawal of these forces.

"[Macron] expressed his support for the proposal of the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency to send a mission on site as soon as possible, and the two presidents discussed the terms of such a mission," according to the readout.

The two leaders also discussed the export of Ukrainian agricultural products through a U.N.-brokered sea corridor.

— Amanda Macias

A roundup of the Ukrainian agricultural exports on their way to global ports

Mehmet Caliskan | Reuters

The 21 vessels that have left Ukrainian ports are taking hundreds of thousands of metric tons of corn, wheat and other agricultural products around the world, according to the organization overseeing their export.

The Joint Coordination Center, a humanitarian initiative of Ukraine, Russia, the United Nations and Turkey, said the breakdown of exports includes the following:

451,481 metric tons of corn

50,300 metric tons of sunflower meal

41,622 metric tons of wheat

11,000 metric tons of soybeans

6,000 metric tons of sunflower oil

2,914 metric tons of sunflower seed

The group also said that the preliminary destinations for Ukrainian food exports are Turkey, Iran, South Korea, China, Ireland, Italy, Djibouti and Romania.

— Amanda Macias

