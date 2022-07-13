Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

United Airlines, Pilots' Union to Renegotiate Contract After Last Deal Faced Opposition

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Source: Getty Images
  • United and its pilots' union will continue talks on a new contract.
  • The airline was the first to reach a tentative agreement with its pilots' union.

United Airlines and its pilots' union are going back to the negotiating table for a new contract, a setback for the carrier after it was the first to reach a tentative agreement since the pandemic started.

The United branch of the Air Line Pilots Association acknowledged Wednesday that the current agreement "fell short" of some pilots' expectations.

The tentative agreement, which included 14% raises within 18 months, was first unveiled on June 24. Voting by rank-and-file pilots was set to close this Friday.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Management has agreed to reengage in discussions to remove objectionable items and work with us to reach a new, improved agreement," said Capt. Mike Hamilton, chair of the United Master Executive Council, part of ALPA.

The delay could make waves at other airlines and their pilots' unions, which will often compare contracts from other carriers. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines are among the U.S. carriers currently in contract talks with pilot unions.

The vote could be delayed up to three months to continue talks, and the union will poll its members on how to improve the agreement, it said.

Money Report

Business 41 mins ago

The Fed Is Winning Against Inflation Despite Red-Hot June CPI Number, Jim Cramer Says

Business 44 mins ago

Asia-Pacific Markets Fall After U.S. Inflation Rises Faster Than Expected

United declined to comment.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us