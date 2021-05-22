Watch Live: Disney Chairman Bob Iger Gives Commencement Speech to UT Austin Graduates

Bob Iger, chairman and former CEO of The Walt Disney Company, is set to deliver the commencement address at The University of Texas at Austin on Saturday.

"Bob Iger's stellar career and visionary leadership have the capacity to inspire and teach us all," Jay Hartzell, president of The University for Texas at Austin said in a press release.

Iger served as CEO at Disney for 15 years before stepping down in February of 2020. During his tenure, Iger was instrumental in turning Disney into a media powerhouse with several key acquisitions, including Pixar, Marvel and 21st Century Fox.

Despite amassing a fortune (that Forbes estimates is worth about $690 million) Iger, 70, wasn't always part of the 1%; he had to start at the bottom, according to his book, "The Ride of a Lifetime."

Iger last visited The University of Texas when he spoke at the university's VIP Distinguished Speaker Series in 2018, the release said.

