Wendy's is giving away a year's worth of Frostys for $3: Here's how to get yours

Wendy's sweetest offer is back for 2024.

The burger giant this week announced that it was bringing back its Frosty Key Tags promotion, which will give customers a year's worth of Frostys for just $3.

The offer, which is meant to raise money to help children in foster care, will run through February 14, 2024.

Customers will have the option to buy a Frosty-shaped key tag at the register of any Wendy's location, with 90% of the proceeds going towards the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

With the key tag in hand, users will receive a free Frosty Jr. with any purchase for the entirety of 2024.

Customers will also be able to purchase a digital version of the Frosty key tag via the Wendy's app.

The promotion isn't limited to once per day. Instead, customers can place one order per hour, meaning that key tag holders are eligible for a total of 8,760 Frostys over the course of 2024.

Customers currently have the option to choose between Wendy's classic chocolate Frosty and the holiday-themed Peppermint Frosty.

It's only the latest promotion from Wendy's in recent months. The restaurant chain in September offered its Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just a penny to customers who made a qualifying purchase.

