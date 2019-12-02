Massachusetts

RI Officials Unveil $400M Development Plan for Pawtucket Soccer Stadium

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien says the project will create thousands of construction jobs and about 1,200 permanent jobs

Proposed Pawtucket soccer stadium

City officials and a developer are proposing a $400 million redevelopment in downtown Pawtucket, Rhode Island, centered around a 7,500-seat soccer stadium.

The plan unveiled Monday, which could end up being the biggest redevelopment project in city history, includes retail and restaurant space, residences, a hotel, and an indoor sports events center.

The announcement was the conclusion of an effort to attract private investment to city following last summer's announcement that the Pawtucket Red Sox would relocate to Worcester, Massachusetts.

The plan is being led by the Fortuitous Group, and hinges on approximately $70 million to $90 million in public financing. The plan is to bring a minor league soccer team to the city.

Mayor Donald Grebien says the project will create thousands of construction jobs and about 1,200 permanent jobs.

