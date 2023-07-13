Jordan Walsh is generating legitimate buzz at NBA Summer League

It's far too early to tell if Jordan Walsh can contribute for the 2023-24 Boston Celtics. But if you're wondering why the team already signed its second-round pick to a four-year, $7.6 million contract, Walsh is giving you answers at the 2023 NBA Summer League.

Walsh delivered another strong performance in Wednesday's Summer League matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, scoring a game-high 25 points on 10 of 20 shooting to power Boston's 95-90 comeback win.

Jordan Walsh put up 25 points & 8 rebounds in last night's Summer League win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HrNdcxbUqj — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 13, 2023

Walsh had a rocky start offensively, going just 4 for 12 in the first half while missing his first four 3-pointers. But the 19-year-old hit his stride in the third quarter, pouring in 12 points in a 12-minute span to help Boston storm back from a 10-point deficit.

Walsh played with an infectious energy throughout the night, adding eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in a well-rounded effort.

Defensive plays like this should be expected from Walsh; his head coach at Arkansas, Eric Musselman, describes the 6-foot-7 forward as a "violent defender" who has the chance to be "special" on the defensive end. Walsh has room for improvement on offense, however -- he averaged just 7.1 points per game and shot 27.8 percent from 3-point range last season -- which is partly why he slipped to the second round.

With that in mind, it's encouraging to see Walsh be this aggressive and effective on the offensive end. Through three Summer League contests, Walsh is averaging 18.3 points per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from three.

In the process, he's caught the eye of several NBA analysts.

Jordan Walsh is looking like one of the steals of the draft. Tonight:



25 points

8 rebounds

3 assists

1 steal



Helped fuel a comeback win for the Celtics. Flew around on defense all game. Now averaging 18.3 points and shooting 36.8% from 3 this summer. pic.twitter.com/6rEH5jcHPe — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 13, 2023

Jordan Walsh averaging 18.3 PPG, 7-19 3PT through 3 games. Doing a great job of finding the extra space that wasn't there last year. His offense should be one of SL's bigger storylines. https://t.co/k4jA0qFfWk — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) July 13, 2023

His name is Jordan Walsh. You're going to hear that name a whole lot. @jordanwalshlife https://t.co/oO0quILT5w — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) July 13, 2023

Jordan Walsh is really playing good basketball on both sides. #Celtics #Lakers — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 13, 2023

Three games is a very small sample size, and the competition is well below what Walsh can expect in an actual NBA game. Even if he continues to play well, Walsh will have to fight to earn playing time in Boston this season behind Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Oshae Brissett and Sam Hauser at the wing position.

But his play in Vegas is perhaps the most encouraging development to date for the Summer Celtics.