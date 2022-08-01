Clear The Shelters: Participating Shelters in New England

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NECN and NBC Sports Boston announced its annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign will return for the eighth consecutive year from Aug. 1 to 31. As part of the month-long event, the NBC and Telemundo Boston stations are partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare in the community.

Since its inception in 2015, the NBC and Telemundo Boston stations local Clear The Shelters campaigns have helped more than 50,000 pets find new homes. Nationally, more than 700,000 pets have been adopted over seven Clear The Shelters campaigns

The 2022 Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through partners Greater Good Charities and The Animal Rescue Site, which will host fundraising and cover transaction fees so that 100 percent of donations go directly to shelters and rescues. Donations can be made to participating shelters or rescues during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org, which is also accessible via ClearTheShelters.com.

It’s time to help us #cleartheshelters!! 🐾🐾🐾



Almond here is just one of hundreds of animals looking for a new home. He’s a Beagle pup with a big backstory.



For more on him and other animals looking for love ➡️ https://t.co/dV8AHtGY7M @NBC10Boston @necn pic.twitter.com/zzY5yNfyl1 — Katelyn Flint NBC10 Boston (@KFlintNBCBoston) August 1, 2022

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the fourth consecutive campaign through Clear The Shelters partner WeRescue. The WeRescue app enables users to search for adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors on their smartphone. Users can also submit their adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters through the app.

For more information on the 2022 Clear The Shelters, including participating shelters and rescues, along with details on local events and activities, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language website DesocuparlosAlbergues.com. Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

Some may be steering away from certain breeds due to misconceptions.

Below is a list of participating shelters:

Massachusetts

MSPCA- Boston

350 S. Huntington Avenue

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

https://www.mspca.org/adoption-centers/boston-adoption-center/

Animal Rescue League of Boston

10 Chandler St.

Boston, MA 02116

https://www.arlboston.org

Gifford Cat Shelter

30 Undine Road

Boston, MA 02135

https://www.giffordcatshelter.org

Lucky Cats Rescue

565 Mount Auburn St

Watertown, MA 02472

https://www.luckycatsrescue.org

Worcester Animal Rescue League

139 Holden Street

Worcester, MA 01606

https://worcesterarl.org

Northeast Animal Shelter

347 Highland Ave

Salem, MA 01970

https://www.northeastanimalshelter.org

PALS Animal Life Savers

10 Traders Way

Salem, MA 01970

https://palscats.org

Cape Ann Animal Aid

4 Paws Lane

Gloucester, MA 01930

https://www.capeannanimalaid.org

Stray Pets in Need of MA

1262 Worcester Street

Natick, MA 01760

http://straypetsinneed.org

Pet World

1262 Worcester St.

Natick, MA 01760

https://www.petworldnatick.com

Friends of The Marshfield MA Animal Shelter

156 Clay Pit Road

Marshfield, MA 02050

https://friendsofmarshfieldanimalshelter.org

Medfield Animal Shelter

101 Old Bridge Street

Medfield, MA 02052

https://www.medfieldshelter.com

Sweet Paws Rescue

310 Main St

Groveland, MA 01833

https://www.sweetpawsrescue.org

New Hampshire

Monadnock Humane Society

101 West Swanzey Rd

Swanzey, NH 03446

https://monadnockhumanesociety.org

Lakes Region Humane Society

11 Old Route 28

Ossipee, NH 03864

https://lrhs.net

Darbster Rescue

109 Dover Road

Chichester, NH 03258

https://www.darbsterfoundation.com

Pope Memorial SPCA

94 Silk Farm Rd

Concord, NH 03301

https://www.popememorialspca.org

Animal Rescue League of NH

545 Route 101

Bedford, NH 03110

https://www.rescueleague.org/dogs

Mary’s Dog Rescue & Adoption

984 1st NH Tpke

Northwood NH 03261

https://www.marysdogs.org

Motley Mutts Rescue

114 Londonderry Turnpike #4

Hooksett, NH 03106

https://motleymuttsrescue.org

Pet Tails Rescue

1172 1st NH Turnpike

Northwood, NH 03261

https://www.pettailsrescue.com

Rhode Island

Potter League for Animals

87 Oliphant Ln

Middletown, RI 02842

https://potterleague.org

Rhode Island SPCA

Riverside, RI 02915

https://www.rispca.com

East Greenwich Animal Protection League

44 Worthington Road

Cranston, RI

https://heartofri.org

Animal Rescue RI

506B Curtis Corner RD

Peace Dale, RI 02879

https://www.animalrescueri.org

Maine

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

https://gahumane.org/what-we-do/

Midcoast Humane

5 Industrial Parkway

Brunswick, ME 04011

https://midcoasthumane.org/adopt/

Protectors of Animal Life

188 Case Road

Winthrop, ME 04364

https://m.facebook.com/people/PALS-No-Kill-Cat-Shelter/100080040992154/

Bangor Humane Society

693 Mt. Hope Avenue

Bangor, ME 04401

https://www.bangorhumane.org

Give A Dog A Home Rescue

187 Downs Road

Sebec, ME 04481

https://www.giveadogahome-rescue.org

Vermont

Franklin County Animal Rescue

30 Sunset Meadows

St Albans, VT 05478

https://www.fcrdogkennel.org

Winnies Legacy Canine Rescue

91 Dart Hill Road

North Ferrisburg, VT 05473

https://www.winnieslegacy.com

Connecticut

See more at nbcconnecticut.com/clear-the-shelters.