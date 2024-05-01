Pro-Palestinian student protesters in Boston face new threats from school officials

Universities nationwide are on edge as encampments continue to take over lawns — just weeks ahead of graduation.

Student protesters at two Boston colleges are facing a new ultimatum if their demonstrations don't come to an end soon.

At Tufts University, an organization known as Tufts Students for Justice in Palestine has been leading an encampment on campus to protest the Israel-Hamas war. They say they’re being peaceful.

However, the school's president has personally called for an end to it.

Harvard administrators are threatening to take disciplinary action against pro-Palestinian protesters.

The students told NBC10 Boston they were issued a no trespass order from the university. Those who don't comply could be subject to disciplinary action. For seniors, it could mean no graduation ceremony.

Meanwhile at MIT, the president said the protesters on their campus are violating school policies saying, "This particular form of expression needs to end soon."

She has acknowledged that the protests have been peaceful but said some of the chants the students are saying can be perceived as calling for the elimination of the state of Israel.

Some MIT faculty members say the administration plans to act within the next 48 hours.