Nearly 300 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Across New England Tuesday

A total of 294 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths were reported in New England states on Tuesday.

Massachusetts' official coronavirus death toll rose by 17 Tuesday as 165 new cases were confirmed, health officials said.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has now confirmed 8,231 deaths and 107,221 cases.

As of Tuesday, 6,262 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 16 cases. Two new deaths were announced, for a total of 400.

Maine reported 12 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, for a total confirmed case count of 3,723. The state reports that a total of 118 people have died in the state from the virus. One new death was reported Tuesday.

Vermont reported seven new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 1,366 cases so far. The number of deaths has remained at 56 for a month.

Cambridge-based biotech company Moderna is the first in the United States to announce a start date for its final testing of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

On Tuesday, Rhode Island reported 53 new positive cases and one new fatality. The state's total confirmed cases count is 17,986, including 996 fatalities.

Connecticut on Tuesday reported 41 new cases and no new deaths. The total number of confirmed cases is now at 48,096 , with 4,406 fatalities.