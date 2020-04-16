Vermont

6 More Vermonters Die From COVID-19, Raising State’s Death Toll to 35

There are now 768 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vermont, according to the state

By Melissa Buja and Marc Fortier

Six more people in Vermont have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to numbers released Thursday by the state.

The new deaths bring the state's total number of deaths to 35.

There are now 768 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vermont, an increase of 16 from the day before.

Thirty-three people remain hospitalized while 30 are being monitored, according to the data.

During a news conference Wednesday, Health Commissioner Mark Levine said Vermont may be seeing a trend toward cases beginning to plateau.

Despite encouraging signs, both Levine and Gov. Phil Scott said residents need to practice social distancing and limit large gatherings to further prevent the spread of the virus.

The Health Department is recommending all residents wear cloth face coverings when outside their homes. They're also encouraging facial coverings for essential workers.

A working group of experts is now working with the Vermont Department of Health to research antibody tests, officials said. The group will look at serologic testing, which involves testing blood for antibodies to the coronavirus.

Coronavirus travel restrictions have left some Americans stuck overseas, as well as foreigners stuck in the United States -- including workers at Vermont ski resorts.

The group is expected to issue a recommendation soon as a way to determine whether someone may have had the illness but were asymptomatic.

Scott has extended Vermont's state of emergency status until May 15. The state of emergency includes the state's stay-at-home order. Schools remain closed through the end of the school year.

This article tagged under:

VermontcoronavirusCOVID-19deaths
