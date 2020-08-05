652 New Coronavirus Cases, 11 Deaths Reported Across New England Tuesday

New England states reported an additional 652 coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths on Tuesday.

MASSACHUSETTS

Massachusetts on Tuesday reported that nine more people with the new coronavirus have died and 438 new cases of the virus were detected.

There have now been 8,436 deaths and 111,033 cases reported in the state, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, is up to 2.2%, having risen from a low of 1.7% last month.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

As of Tuesday, 6,693 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 33 from the previous day.

One new death was announced, for a total of 418.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks; it was 21 new cases per day on July 20, and 28 new cases per day on Aug. 3.

MAINE

Maine reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Maine has had 3,975 reported cases of the virus and 123 deaths.

VERMONT

Vermont reported five new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, for a total of 1,431 statewide since the pandemic began. The total number of deaths remained at 57. One person was hospitalized with COVID-19.

CONNECTICUT

Connecticut saw no new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday.

There was a slight increase in hospitalization. A net increase of four COVID-19 hospitalizations brought the total to 60 patients currently hospitalized with the virus.

The state also saw 48 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 50,110. The death toll remained at 4,437.

RHODE ISLAND

The Rhode Island Department of Health on Tuesday reported one additional coronavirus-related death and 123 new positive cases.

The state has reported a total of 19,390 cases, including 1,011 fatalities.