At Least 16 Test Positive for COVID-19 at Magdalen College In NH

Health officials are advising anyone who visited the school between March 21 and April 4 to be tested for COVID-19

At least 16 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to an outbreak at Magdalen College in Warner, New Hampshire, officials said Tuesday.

State health officials believe people may have been exposed to the coronavirus at on-campus events open to the public, including services for Good Friday and Easter.

The campus has been closed to visitors and officials are advising anyone who visited the school between March 21 and April 4 to be tested for COVID-19. 

Officials are conducting contact-tracing efforts, the health department said.

Individuals who develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19, should follow state quarantine guidelines and seek options for testing, the department said.

