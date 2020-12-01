COVID-19 Outbreak Linked to NH Restaurant

New Hampshire health officials say a COVID-19 outbreak has been linked to a restaurant in Londonderry, and now they're warning patrons and staff that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus in the two weeks prior to Thanksgiving.

The Stumble Inn Bar and Grill is temporarily closed after at least 11 recent cases of the virus were connected to the establishment, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

The potential exposure occurred at the bar and grill, located at 20 Rockingham Road, between Wednesday, Nov. 11 and Monday, Nov. 23, health officials said.

The agency says it is conducting contact tracing and will notify close contacts directly, but warns that other patrons may have been exposed to the virus and should monitor for symptoms and get tested.

The restaurant said on its Facebook page on Thanksgiving that they decided to close until further notice to keep all staff and customers safe. According to the post, they learned a few customers and a few staff members had tested positive for the virus, prompting them to make the decision.

On Monday, state health officials announced 514 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, pushing the New Hampshire's total number of cases to 20,994. No new deaths were reported Monday; there have been 526 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says the virus continues to circulate in New Hampshire communities and is asking residents to help prevent further community spread by taking the following precautions:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid close contact with others. When outside your home, practice social distancing -- keep a distance of at least 6 feet between yourself and others.

Wear a cloth face covering that covers your mouth and nose to protect others when in public areas.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.

Do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you have a fever or are not feeling well.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

COVID-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell.

Anyone who develops new symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others, contact their healthcare provider and get tested for COVID-19, health officials say.

