COVID Outbreak Reported at Maine Medical Center's Emergency Department

A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported in the emergency department at a hospital in Portland, Maine.

Nine staff members at Maine Medical Center have tested positive for coronavirus, including some who were fully vaccinated, a hospital spokesperson told NBC affiliate News Center Maine. It's not clear exactly how many of the nine are breakthrough cases — when a person tests positive for COVID after they've been fully vaccinated.

The outbreak was reported to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Aug. 5, the state's Department of Health and Human Services Communications Director told News Center Maine.

According to the spokesperson, the hospital's full emergency department staff has been tested for the virus, and testing will be expanded to support staff. Additionally, all patients who were exposed in the emergency department have been contacted and none have tested positive so far.

Mask mandates are required in some Maine counties, but not others. The renewed COVID-19 precaution is causing confusion in many parts of the state.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

News Center Maine obtained one of the hospital's internal memos that said "In the last few weeks, there have been 16 COVID + employees who have all been vaccinated."

The memo said the hospital is considering reinstating screeners at employee entrances to confirm daily screening is being conducted again, and that mandatory eye protection may be reinstated again, as well.

The hospital continues to require masking in its facilities, in addition to social distancing whenever possible.

Maine Medical Center had planned to re-instate visitor restrictions Monday due to the increased spread of the virus, News Center Maine reported. This includes limiting visitors for adult inpatients to one a day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Maine has had more success than many states in controlling COVID-19, but cases have been rising in recent weeks.

Last week, the parent of Maine Medical Center and the state's largest health care provider — MaineHealth — announced COVID-19 vaccinations would be a requirement for employment. The new policy, mandating that 23,000 workers get vaccinated this fall, goes into effect on Oct. 1, officials said.

Dr. Dora Anne Mills, chief health improvement officer of MaineHealth, said the delta variant that’s sweeping across the country makes it imperative for staff to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.

“With the delta variant, we’re seeing a surge across the country. We are seeing an increase in COVID cases, and hospitalizations, and deaths,” she said.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah and Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday that 80% of adults in Maine have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Stat of the day: 80% of adults in #Maine have received at least one dose of #COVID19 vaccine. #vaccinationland https://t.co/jZeXYAVq9V — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) August 9, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report