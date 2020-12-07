Maine to Change COVID-19 Investigations as Cases Surge

A surge in cases of the coronavirus in Maine has necessitated changes to the way the state investigates new cases of the virus, the director of the Maine Center for Control and Prevention said Monday.

Until now, every person who tested positive for the virus received a notification from Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah said.

The state is now going to conduct investigations for vulnerable groups and essential workers, such as people who are 65 or older or who work as health care providers or first responders, he said.

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting holiday shopping in Maine.

The growing case burden in the state required Maine to redirect resources to people who face the heaviest risks, Shah said.

“Maine finds itself in the position of a very busy, crowded emergency room,” he said. “Just like an emergency room, we have to take our available resources and make sure we are addressing the people with the greatest needs.”

Others who will still receive a case investigation include people 18 or younger, hospitalized people, people with disabilities, people who live or work in congregate facilities, and people identified as members of a demographic that has a higher burden of the disease in Maine, Shah said.

The daily number of new cases of the coronavirus has reached a new high Monday as the state continued to battle the spread of COVID-19.

The seven-day rolling average rose to 291 on Monday, about double the number from a month ago.

The daily number topped 400 for the first time — hitting 427 — but no new deaths were reported, the Maine Center for Disease Control reported. The previous daily record was 349 new cases on Dec. 2.

A number of businesses in Maine must temporarily close at 9 p.m. beginning Friday due to a new COVID-19 mandate.

Health officials have warned Mainers that “forceful and widespread” community transmission is occurring across Maine.

The positivity rate is also rising in the state. The latest average positivity rate in Maine is 2.53%. State health departments are calculating positivity rate differently across the country, but for Maine the AP calculates the rate by dividing new cases by test specimens using data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 2.32% on Nov. 22 to 2.53% on Dec. 6.

Gov. Janet Mills announced on Saturday she had tested negative for the coronavirus after being exposed to it by a member of her security detail.

“Masks work! And I’m proof,” Mills said in a statement.