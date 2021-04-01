Maine

Mainers 16 and Up Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine on April 7

Residents 16 years and older are eligible to make an appointment starting Wednesday

Maine is opening up eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to all state residents age 16 or older in a few days.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday that eligibility will expand on April 7. The state had been planning to open eligibility to everyone 16 years of age or older on April 19.

The state previously started offering the vaccine for everyone age 50 and older, as well as teachers and front-line health care workers.

Maine has been the site of more than 50,000 positive cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

