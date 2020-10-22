NH Gov. Sununu to Provide Coronavirus Update

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to give his regular public update on the state's coronavirus response Thursday at 3 p.m.

The news conference will be livestreamed here.

As of Wednesday, 9,917 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire, an increase of 89 from the previous day and an uptick of 390 from Sununu's previous update on Thursday last week. The number of deaths stood at 469 on Wednesday.

The scheduled remarks come after Sununu last week paused indoor hockey and skating activities for two weeks in the wake of several outbreaks associated with hockey across New Hampshire.

State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said last Thursday that 158 coronavirus cases had been directly connected to hockey in New Hampshire and there was a high likelihood those cases have further spread into communities.

At that news conference, Sununu also announced about $200 million in new outlays of federal CARES Act funds last week, which will go to supporting small businesses, New Hampshire's unemployment fund, public schools and long-term care facilities.

And this week, the Sununu administration sued Massachusetts over income taxes being levied against workers who live in New Hampshire and are working remotely for Massachusetts companies.