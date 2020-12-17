Outdoor Dining to Return to Portsmouth, NH, in March

Outdoor dining will return to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on March 1, 2021, weather permitting, the City Council decided.

The City Council voted unanimously on the date Monday, saying it was giving struggling restaurants “a small ounce of predictability” by guaranteeing the return of outdoor dining.

Under Gov. Chris Sununu's executive order, in effect through Jan. 15, anyone over 5 years old will have to wear a mask or face covering whenever they're in public, whether indoors or outdoors, and can't keep at least 6 feet away from people they don't live with.

City officials also said they expect to extend the mask mandate for public areas until June 1.

Restaurants in New Hampshire were allowed to open to outdoor dining in May after being limited to takeout and delivery. Many stopped outdoor dining by the end of November.