New Hampshire

Outdoor Dining to Return to Portsmouth, NH, in March

City officials also said they expect to extend the mask mandate for public areas until June 1

Outdoor dining will return to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on March 1, 2021, weather permitting, the City Council decided.

The City Council voted unanimously on the date Monday, saying it was giving struggling restaurants “a small ounce of predictability” by guaranteeing the return of outdoor dining.

Under Gov. Chris Sununu's executive order, in effect through Jan. 15, anyone over 5 years old will have to wear a mask or face covering whenever they're in public, whether indoors or outdoors, and can't keep at least 6 feet away from people they don't live with.

City officials also said they expect to extend the mask mandate for public areas until June 1.

Restaurants in New Hampshire were allowed to open to outdoor dining in May after being limited to takeout and delivery. Many stopped outdoor dining by the end of November.

More New Hampshire Coronavirus News

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Sununu: Fatalities, Hospitalizations ‘Going to Be Elevated for Some Time'

coronavirus Dec 14

NH State Rep. Tests Positive for COVID-19

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshirecoronavirusPORTSMOUTHoutdoor diningmask mandate
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us