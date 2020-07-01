Pandemic Forces Cancellation of Newport Boat Show

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed this year's Newport International Boat Show.

Newport Exhibition Group announced Tuesday that the annual event scheduled to take place Sept. 17-20 at the Newport Yachting Center has been canceled.

Rhode Island has limited the number of people who can attend outdoor events to 250 in the third phase of its economic reopening plan.

Show operator Paul Reilly said those restrictions made it clear that the show could not go on as normal this year.

The outdoor show typically attracts about 600 exhibitors and about 40,000 visitors over four days.