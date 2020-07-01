Newport Boat Show

Pandemic Forces Cancellation of Newport Boat Show

The Rhode Island event was originally scheduled to take place Sept. 17-20

Newport International Boat Show file
WJAR-TV

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed this year's Newport International Boat Show.

Newport Exhibition Group announced Tuesday that the annual event scheduled to take place Sept. 17-20 at the Newport Yachting Center has been canceled.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Rhode Island has limited the number of people who can attend outdoor events to 250 in the third phase of its economic reopening plan.

Show operator Paul Reilly said those restrictions made it clear that the show could not go on as normal this year.

The outdoor show typically attracts about 600 exhibitors and about 40,000 visitors over four days.

Coronavirus in Rhode Island

Rhode Island Jul 1

Rhode Islanders Urged to Celebrate Fourth of July Responsibly Amid Pandemic

Rhode Island Jun 29

RI to Enter Phase 3 of Reopening Tuesday, Gov. Says

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Newport Boat ShowNewportcoronavirus in rhode islandNewport Exhibition Group
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us