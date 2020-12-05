coronavirus in rhode island

In Rhode Island, New COVID Cases, Positivity Averages Still Rising

The latest seven-day average positivity rate in Rhode Island is 8.84% as of Thursday, according to the COVID Tracking Project

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Rhode Island's coronavirus numbers continue to head in the wrong direction, according to data released Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Rhode Island has now risen over the past two weeks from almost 884 on Nov. 19 to 1,033 on Thursday, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The state Department of Health on Friday reported 1,326 new positive tests from the previous day, out of nearly 14,500 tests, a daily positivity rate of 9.2%.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Patients Arrive at Reopened COVID-19 Field Hospital in Worcester's DCU Center

coronavirus Dec 5

More Than 5,000 COVID-19 Cases Reported in Mass. for 3rd Day in a Row

The latest seven-day average positivity rate in Rhode Island is 8.84% as of Thursday, according to the COVID Tracking Project, up from 6.2% two weeks ago.

The state also reported 13 more virus-related deaths, for a total of 1,413 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The good news is that there were 408 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the latest day for which the information was available, down from 420 the previous day. Forty-five were in intensive care.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in rhode islandcoronavirus cases
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us