Two people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, have died in Rhode Island, public officials said Saturday, the state's first deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Seeing the deaths as a "reminder of the stakes that we face," Gov. Gina Raimondo said that about half of the state's residents have not been doing enough to prevent the spread of the virus, so she announced a slate of sweeping new measures meant to help:

Stay-at-home order: Starting immediately through April 13, anyone not leaving the house for food, gas or other essential items must stay home, unless they must go to work or are taking a walk while social distancing. Anyone "sick at all, in any way ... you have to stay at home, period," Raimondo said.

Gatherings of more than 5 people banned: "This means everywhere, this means outside as well as inside," she said.

"This means everywhere, this means outside as well as inside," she said. Travelers' quarantine: Anyone arriving in Rhode Island for any reason besides work must quarantine for 14 days. Raimondo said this will not apply to public health, public safety or health care workers. Realtors and hotel operators must include a provision about that in agreements with renters and lessors.

Non-essential retail closed: All non-critical retail stores must close through April 13, with further guidance coming from the state on what businesses are non-essential. Raimondo said the state will help get shops' e-commerce operations going and noted that those people are now eligible for unemployment insurance.

Both the people who died had underlying health conditions, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health. One person was in their 80s and died Friday night, the other in their 70s and died Saturday.

No other information about the two people was immediately released.

Rhode Island had seen 203 people test positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, according to public health records.