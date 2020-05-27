RI Gov. Raimondo to Provide Coronavirus Update

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo will update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.

Raimondo is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

As of Tuesday, the state had reported 14,210 cases of COVID-19, including 634 fatalities.

The scheduled remarks come a day after Raimondo said Rhode Island was on track to begin Phase 2 of reopening on June 1.

"That is going to be a reopening of almost every part of our economy," Raimondo said. "I’m 100% confident that we are ready and we can do this safely.”

In Phase 2, all state parks and beaches will open with limitations and social distancing regulations. Child care, limited indoor dining, hair salons, gyms and fitness studios are a few of the businesses that will be allowed to open beginning with Phase 2.

"We’re seeing plateau, a very stable situation, which is a great thing," Raimondo said. "Everyone should feel confident that we’re learning to live with the virus. It hasn’t gone away -- it's still here -- but we're learning to live with it."