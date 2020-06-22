RI Gov. Raimondo to Update Public on Coronavirus Response as Death Toll Surpasses 900

Gov. Gina Raimondo was scheduled to update the public on Rhode Island's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, after health officials announced the state's COVID-19 death toll had surpassed 900.

On Monday, the state's death toll from the coronavirus reached 903 as health officials announced five additional fatalities. The state has reported 16,459 cases overall.

The scheduled remarks come as the state prepares to enter Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which is expected to begin around July 1.

On Friday, Raimondo said that during Phase 3, the state would raise the limits for indoor social gatherings from 50 to 75 people and outdoor social gatherings from 75 to 150 people.

The governor said examples of social gatherings include weddings, parties, networking events, catered events, graduations, quinceaneras and barbeques.

Those attending such events would still have to stay six feet apart from one another, wear cloth face masks, wash their hands frequently and stay home if they are sick, Raimondo said.

While most businesses have already been allowed to reopen in Phase 2, the governor said in Phase 3, "essentially everything will be reopened in some form or fashion."

In the next phase, movie theaters, bowling alleys, arcades, museums and cultural institutions will be able to reopen at 66% capacity or 100 square feet per person, Raimondo said.

The governor hopes to have limited visits to nursing homes by Phase 3 but details on that will be released sometime next week.

Raimondo said she hopes the state can move to Phase 4 sometime in August. By then, the number of people allowed at both indoor and outdoor gatherings would be increased again.

By the last phase, the governor said childcare providers would also be able to increase their group sizes which are currently set at 10.