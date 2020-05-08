RI Gov. Says State on Track to Reopen Saturday

Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to provide an update on Rhode Island's coronavirus response on Friday as the state gears up to begin reopening this weekend.

Raimondo is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

Rhode Island has met several benchmarks that Raimondo said Thursday will allow her to lift the state’s stay-at-home order Friday and initiate a phased-in restart of the economy this weekend.

Those benchmarks include a two-week downward or stable trend in the number of new coronavirus cases or hospitalizations; sufficient and quick testing of people with symptoms of the disease; an effective and quick contact tracing system; and a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment, the Democrat said at her daily news conference.

“My goal is to get as many people back to work as quickly as possible without ever jeopardizing our public health and without ever having to go backwards to where we’ve just come from, which is shutting down our economy,” she said.

Life in the first phase of the restart won’t look much different than it does now, she said, noting that people will still be required to wear face coverings in public, social distancing must be maintained and social gatherings will be limited to five at most until at least May 22.

“We want to keep our networks small,” she said.

Under Raimondo's plan, nonessential businesses will be allowed to reopen, hospitals can start scheduling elective and non-critical procedures, and some state parks will reopen.

Houses of worship will also be allowed to reopen, but gatherings will be limited to five people.

Up to 10 people will be allowed to attend funerals, while maintaining appropriate social distancing.

People traveling to Rhode Island and planning to stay in the state will still be required to self-quarantine for 14 days until May 22, and the 14-day self-quarantine order for people coming from out of the country has been extended until June 5.

The governor has said that if at any point the state sees a spike in cases, she may have to reintroduce strict measures.

Health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday for a total of 388.

There were 325 new positive cases from COVID-19 bringing the state's total to 10,530.