New Hampshire

Staffer for NH Gov. Sununu Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Sununu was “not determined to be a close contact of the individual” but is monitoring for any symptoms

By Young-Jin Kim

New Hampshire State House OTSstock
UIG via Getty Images

A staffer at New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s office has tested positive for the coronavirus, the administration said Monday.

Sununu’s office said the staffer tested positive Monday but had not been on the premises since last Wednesday.

The staffer came down with a fever on Thursday and immediately began to quarantine. Contact tracers deemed only one person within the State House to be a close contact and ordered that person to quarantine.  

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Rhode Island Leads Nation in Virus Cases Per Capita: CDC

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Baker, Under Pressure to Tighten COVID Restrictions, Hints at Coming Changes

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Sununu was “not determined to be a close contact of the individual,” the administration said, adding the governor and his staff would monitor themselves for symptoms.  

The staffer was “feeling fine” despite the diagnosis, Sununu’s office said.

“Transparency is paramount in public health crises, and this instance is no exception” Sununu said in a statement. “Like many workplaces across the state and country, the State House is not immune. I would like to thank the member of my team for immediately quarantining and following all public health guidance, and wish them good health as they recover from COVID-19."

All commonly touched surfaces will be sanitized, the office said.  

This article tagged under:

New HampshirecoronavirusChris Sununu
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us