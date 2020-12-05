New Hampshire

Sununu Calls NH GOP Meeting That Led to COVID Cases ‘Horribly Managed'

Democrats learned of the Nov. 20 meeting held indoors at McIntyre ski area on Tuesday

A Republican caucus meeting that resulted in at least four New Hampshire lawmakers testing positive for the coronavirus was “horribly managed," but lawmakers, not public health officials, should have alerted Democrats, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said.

Democrats learned of the Nov. 20 meeting held indoors at McIntyre Ski Area on Tuesday, the day before the Legislature was to be sworn-in at the University of New Hampshire.

“It was horribly managed," Sununu said Thursday when asked about the caucus meeting. There was an open buffet at the gathering, and “a lot” of the participants were not wearing masks or socially distancing, he said.

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Mass. Reports 4,747 New COVID-19 Cases

dorchester 2 hours ago

Man Arrested in Dorchester Shooting That Left Victim Fighting for His Life

The Department of Health and Human Services conducted contact tracing to alert lawmakers who were in close contact with their infected colleagues, and a letter went out to the rest of the GOP members, he said. Republican leaders should have also notified Democrats, he said.

“It was badly managed from the beginning, and communication should've been much better,” he said.

Many Democrats skipped Wednesday's session over concerns about the virus and instead were sworn-in by phone the next day.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshirecoronavirusChris SununuGOPrepublican
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us