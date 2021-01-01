Vermont

Vermont Town Votes to Overturn Governor's COVID Restrictions

The select board of the town of about 800 people along the Massachusetts border voted 3-2 Tuesday to "terminate'' the governor's restrictions.

The Vermont town of Stamford has voted to overturn in its community Gov. Phil Scott's emergency orders issued to protect the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Select Board member Daniel Potvin says the restrictions remain in place while what he expects will be a legal battle plays out.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Phillips said Wednesday in a letter to the town that state law does not give the town authority to terminate the state of emergency.

