Vt. Gov. to Give Coronavirus Update

Gov. Phil Scott will provide an update on the state's response to the coronavirus at 11 a.m. Monday as businesses and venues prepare to operate at 50% capacity.

The press conference comes after Scott announced last week plans to loosen restrictions on gathering sizes.

Starting Friday, restaurants along with events, arts, culture and entertainment venues can go from 25 to 50 percent capacity with a maximum of up to 75 customers or guests inside and 150 outside.

On the same day, outdoor sporting events will be allowed to resume with up to 150 people -- including participants and spectators -- as long as spectator areas can accommodate social-distancing space of at least 100 square feet per person.

Officials have also announced the decision to allow drive-in events where cars can be properly distanced ahead of Fourth of July celebrations next month.

The state reported 12 new positive tests for the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,159. The death toll remains at 56.

Forecast for the next two weeks indicate that Vermont will continue to have a low-level case count, health officials said, noting that outbreaks can and will continue to occur and potentially "skew" data from week to week.

A major Vermont hospital is seeing more drug overdoses but fewer people asking for help for a new rapid-response care plan because people are staying away amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the Vermont Agency of Education issued new back-to-school guidance for the fall that includes mandatory face coverings for students and teachers and bus stop temperature scans.

The guidance recommends that another adult ride the bus with the driver to assist with screenings, which would be done before students board. Both adults also must wear face coverings. Students would be assigned seats on the bus.

Facial coverings may be removed during outdoor activities where students and staff can maintain physical distancing and have ready access to put them back as needed when the activities are over, according to the guidance.

With cafeterias closed, students should be offered school meals in their classrooms, and if that’s not possible, grab-and-go carts could be made available for students to collect meals in small groups, the guidance said.

Every school district and independent school “should establish a COVID-19 coordinator to establish, review and implement health and safety protocols,” the guidance says. That person “should be a school nurse or other health professional qualified to interpret guidelines and ensure they are implemented to the best standard of practice.”.