COVID-19

What's Your Blood Type? It May Affect Your Risk for COVID-19

Two studies on the topic were published Wednesday in the journal Blood Advances, a publication of the American Society of Hematology

NBC Universal, Inc.

A growing body of evidence suggests that blood type may play a role in the risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus or developing life-threatening complications from the illness.

Two studies on the topic were published Wednesday in the journal Blood Advances, a publication of the American Society of Hematology.

One of the studies suggests that if you have type O, you have a slightly lower risk for the coronavirus. But there is zero indication that any blood type is either totally protective or dooms a patient to severe outcomes of COVID-19.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

the ten Oct 14

What Will Thanksgiving Look Like During the Coronavirus Pandemic?

Rhode Island Oct 14

Small Social Gatherings Blamed for Coronavirus Spike in RI

Public health officials say that people with any blood type need to take the same mitigation precautions, such as wearing a mask and maintaining physical distancing and effective hand-washing.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronavirusScience
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us