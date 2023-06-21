Washburn: Porzingis makes C's better despite Brogdon loss

Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics wasted little time making their presence felt in the offseason.

The C's reportedly are "closing in" on landing big man Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade involving the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers. They would part ways with Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari in the deal.

Porzingis is an intriguing fit for the Celtics, but losing Brogdon might not sit well with some. The veteran guard was a key piece off the bench for Boston throughout the 2022-23 season and earned the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award.

So what exactly would this trade mean for the C's going forward? Should fans be enthused? The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn joined Early Edition on Wednesday to share his take.

"I think it means that they bolster the frontcourt, they get someone who's a legitimate shooter out there, another weapon," Washburn said. "But in order to get something, you've got to give up something. And the kind of narrative that Malcolm didn't fit this team, he won Sixth Man of the Year. He had a very good season. He got hurt in the playoffs so his postseason was a disappointment, but I think the Celtics figured that their frontcourt was crowded and they need to add another frontcourt shooter.

"Porzingis is coming off his best year of his career. Twenty-three points (per game), nearly 40 percent from three, nearly 50 percent from the field. He played 65 games and he's kind of in that Robert Williams kind of neighborhood in terms of games played. So that was really good for him. The Celtics, if they get 65 games out of him, I think they'll be giddy with that.

"But I think it's a good pickup. He stretches the floor. We saw him in that final game against the Celtics when the Celtics kind of threw in the towel and he was just like, with 32 (points) and 13 (rebounds). I mean, he can bring the entire package and then bolsters a frontcourt that needed some desperate help."

Adding Porzingis may address a glaring need. But with Brogdon, Gallinari, and likely Grant Williams on the way out, are the Celtics really a better team if the deal goes through?

"Yes, better than they were a year ago," Washburn answered. "More weapons, the floor spreads better. It should be easier for Jayson and Jaylen to get to the basket when Porzingis is out in the perimeter because you cannot leave him alone. So he's kind of an upgrade from Gallinari. I mean, Gallinari is pushing 35 years old coming off an ACL. We would have had no idea how he would have played and how long it would have taken him to get back to form if he would have returned. This time, you get the guy completely healthy.

"Now, obviously, the Celtics I think will understand that they'll need to measure his minutes and they'll need to make sure that he's completely healthy because Porzingis will miss a game here and there. But the fact that he's just such a weapon on the floor, a 7-foot-3 guy that can shoot from the perimeter, dribble, he's a good pick-and-roll defender. There's a lot to like about Kristaps Porzingis, especially a guy entering his prime coming off his most productive season and the season he's played the most games since his rookie year.

"So, I like the deal. I'm not crazy, personally, about giving up Malcolm Brogdon. But I don't think the Celtics did Brogdon any justice with his role. He felt like he could play some point guard, he really didn't play point guard. He kind of played a microwave role where it's like, OK, go out there and score some points off the bench. I thought he could have done a lot more and maybe he'll get that chance with the Clippers, where he'd be running the team."