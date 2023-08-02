The Boston Celtics preserved roster flexibility Tuesday by waiving late-season pickup Justin Champagnie before a small portion of his 2023-24 salary would have been guaranteed.

The Celtics now have two open roster spots, along with one available two-way slot, to ponder additions before the start of the season. Both offseason signee Dalano Banton and veteran center Luke Kornet remain on non-guaranteed deals, giving the team additional routes to tinker with its depth pieces.

The 22-year-old Champagnie signed with Boston in April and appeared in six total games, including trash-time minutes in four playoff games. The swingman struggled to distinguish himself at this year's NBA Summer League and the team waived him before $50,000 of his minimum salary became guaranteed.

If Banton makes the opening-night roster, $1 million of his salary will become guaranteed. The full salaries for Banton and Kornet become guaranteed on January 10.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said last month that the team was still pondering depth additions. Boston could be hopeful that established veterans might be intrigued by joining a team with championship aspirations. While the free-agent market is thin on bodies who might crack the Celtics' top seven, there are players who might be more willing to play for minimum salaries as camp nears.

Blake Griffin, a training camp addition last season who developed strong bonds with Boston’s younger players, remains unsigned this offseason.

Boston also has a $6.2 million trade exception from the Grant Williams sign-and-trade with Dallas that eventually could deliver a player at a salary above a minimum contract. If Boston desires to stay below the second apron to start the 2023-24 season, the team must remain thrifty in filling out its roster.

Boston's biggest area of need would appear to be wing depth. Sam Hauser can shore up that spot by avoiding the lulls that chipped away at his playing time last year. Brissett will get an opportunity to show he can be a depth option. The Celtics would benefit from players who can play the four spot after Grant Williams' departure.

If Malcolm Brogdon is healthy to start the year, then that would limit the need for an additional ball-handler. Payton Pritchard should have a more robust role than he had a season ago.

The only concern with big depth is health given the injury histories of Kristaps Porzingis and Robert Williams III, along with the age of Al Horford.

Boston has an ability to assess its roster coming out of the August doldrums and has plenty of opportunity to maneuver if more intriguing options hit the market as camp nears.