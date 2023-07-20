Jaylen Brown shares overseas update amid contract negotiation pause

If you're wondering why Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have yet to agree on a contract extension for the All-Star wing, they are in fact in different countries at the moment.

Brown shared an Instagram post early Thursday morning featuring himself alongside former NBA players Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner and current Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. The location of the post? Marbella, Spain.

While Brown has been eligible to sign a five-year supermax contract extension with Boston since July 1, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported last Friday that negotiations were expected to hit a "temporary pause" while Brown traveled overseas for an "organizational event."

The event in question appears to be the NBA Players Association's Performance Summit at The Sanctuary, a luxury wellness retreat in Spain. Brown and Mitchell are both Vice Presidents on the NBPA's Executive Committee and joined Iguodala and Turner on Wednesday for a live taping of the duo's "Point Forward" podcast.

The summit, which runs three days from Tuesday, July 18 to Thursday, July 20, is part of a larger "performance retreat" for NBA players hosted by the NBPA in Andalucia, Spain and featuring a host of "basketball and cultural activities."

Perhaps Brown will head straight back to Boston after this retreat and resume negotiations with the team. He and the Celtics technically have until October to agree to an extension, however, and it doesn't sound like they're in any rush -- C's president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said recently there's been "good discussion" between both sides and that the team has "made clear" it wants Brown in Boston for the long term.

It's at least a bit puzzling why Brown and the Celtics have gone 20 days without agreeing to an extension, but it appears the 26-year-old has other things preoccupying his time at present.