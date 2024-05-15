Protesters march from MIT down Mass. Ave. in Cambridge

A large protest closed part of Massachusetts Avenue to traffic as supporters of the Palestinian people marched through Cambridge after gathering at MIT.

According to the school's police department, Mass. Ave. was closed between Vassar Street and Memorial Drive.

MIT Advisory: Cambridge PD has closed Mass Ave from Vassar St to Memorial Dr due to a protest at 77 Mass Ave. Info/updates: https://t.co/tI4xZYUjF9 — MIT Police (@MITPolice) May 15, 2024

"Because of the protest, certain buildings will be put on card access starting at 3:30 p.m.," MIT police wrote earlier.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Students at MIT and other schools in the Boston area have been protesting Israel's actions in Gaza, calling on universities to divest resources from the nation and pushing for a ceasefire.

Arrests were made last week after another protest that disrupted traffic at the MIT campus. More were arrested the following day after police dismantled an encampment on campus.