1 Dead After Rollover Crash on Rt. 146 in Uxbridge, Truck Partially Submerged in Water

One person is dead and another injured after a vehicle rolled over on the Worcester-Providence Turnpike in Uxbridge and became partially submerged in water off the side of the highway, Massachusetts State Police said.

Troopers responded around 3:25 p.m. Sunday for a single-vehicle rollover into a marshy area off the right side of Route 146 in between exits 3 and 4.

One person is dead following a crash on Rte 146 north in Uxbridge. Truck was partially submerged into the water on side of highway. Passenger has non life threatening injuries.

One occupant suffered fatal injuries, while a second passenger sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time, police said.

The right lane is closed until further notice, police said, while the crash is investigated.

State police remain on scene, and were assisted by Uxbridge police, fire and EMS.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the crash. An investigation is ongoing.